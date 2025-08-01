Lego Bugatti Centodieci hits the road in miniature

Few cars embody exclusivity quite like the Bugatti Centodieci – a hypercar of which only 10 examples were built. Inspired by the iconic Bugatti EB110 and powered by a 1,177kW W16 engine, the Centodieci pays tribute to one of the Italian marque’s most storied nameplates. Now, it’s been reimagined in miniature form as part of the Lego Speed Champions series.

The Lego version captures many of the Centodieci’s defining design elements, including its sculpted bodywork, five circular side air intakes, signature horseshoe grille, distinctive wheels, slim headlights, rear wing and quad exhausts. It’s finished in white with black accents, mirroring one of the most recognisable real-world Centodieci specifications.