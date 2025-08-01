news

Lego Bugatti Centodieci hits the road in miniature

The 291-piece set measures more than 4cm high, 15cm long and 7cm wide

01 August 2025 - 12:50 By Motoring Staff
The Lego version captures many of the Centodieci’s defining design elements.
Image: Supplied

Few cars embody exclusivity quite like the Bugatti Centodieci – a hypercar of which only 10 examples were built. Inspired by the iconic Bugatti EB110 and powered by a 1,177kW W16 engine, the Centodieci pays tribute to one of the Italian marque’s most storied nameplates. Now, it’s been reimagined in miniature form as part of the Lego Speed Champions series.

The Lego version captures many of the Centodieci’s defining design elements, including its sculpted bodywork, five circular side air intakes, signature horseshoe grille, distinctive wheels, slim headlights, rear wing and quad exhausts. It’s finished in white with black accents, mirroring one of the most recognisable real-world Centodieci specifications.

Each of the 10 full-scale Centodieci models was assembled by hand at Bugatti’s Molsheim Atelier production facility to individual customer specifications.
Image: Supplied

The 291-piece set measures more than 4cm high, 15cm long and 7cm wide. It includes a driver minifigure wearing a Bugatti-branded top. The interior features blue trim in a nod to the final Centodieci delivered in December 2022, which was finished in Quartz White with carbon-fibre details and a Light Blue Sport interior.

Each of the 10 full-scale Centodieci models was assembled by hand at Bugatti’s Molsheim Atelier production facility to individual customer specifications. With other rare models such as the Divo and La Voiture Noire, it stands as one of the brand’s most exclusive creations.

The Lego Speed Champions Bugatti Centodieci set is available globally via Lego.com and Lego retail stores.

