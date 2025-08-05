news

Queen Elizabeth’s supercharged Range Rover goes under the hammer

05 August 2025 - 16:56 By Motoring Staff
The L322-generation Vogue SE was finished in Tonga Green with a Sand Oxford leather interior.
Image: Iconic Auctioneers

A 2006 Range Rover once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II is headed to auction later this month — and it’s expected to fetch up to R1.67m.

Delivered to Her Majesty on April 25 2006 by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division under Contract 41478, this L322-generation Vogue SE was finished in Tonga Green with a Sand Oxford leather interior, extended Burr Walnut trim and clear glass.

It’s believed to be the only supercharged L322 Range Rover ever commissioned for the royal household.

The bodywork is solid with none of the typical corrosion found on older L322s, especially around the rear arches and tailgate.
Image: Iconic Auctioneers

Under the bonnet is a Jaguar-derived 4.2l supercharged V8 producing 294kW and 560Nm.

In addition to its royal provenance, the luxury SUV boasts a host of unique features including side steps, mud flaps, a load-space mat, rear grab handles for easier access and dog guards for the Queen’s famous corgis.

There’s also upgraded internal wiring for communication and security equipment, dual rear window switches and a silver bonnet ornament depicting a Labrador carrying a pheasant.

The unique bonnet ornament adds to the allure.
Image: Iconic Auctioneers

The Range Rover was decommissioned and released into public ownership in 2008, after just over two years of royal service. It has since covered just under 193,121km and is said to be in impressive condition.

According to the listing, the bodywork is solid with none of the typical corrosion found on older L322s, especially around the rear arches and tailgate. It will be sold freshly serviced, with a recent paint correction detail and brand-new, period-correct Pirelli Scorpion tyres.

The vehicle has covered just under 120,000 miles (193,121km) and is still in impressive condition.
Image: Iconic Auctioneers

The vehicle is accompanied by its original blue leather wallet, complete with handbooks and a comprehensive service history file, including maintenance invoices.

It will be offered at Iconic Auctioneers’ Silverstone Festival sale on August 23, for an estimated price of between £50,000 (R1.2m) and £70,000 (R1.7m).

