Toshimitsu Tanaka named new MD at Subaru SA

05 August 2025 - 09:05 By Motor News Reporter
Toshimitsu Tanaka has more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm. 

Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of Subaru Southern Africa, a role he held for two years. 

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.

With deep insight into the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead the company into its next chapter, said Subaru. 

Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing customer experience across the region.

Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.

