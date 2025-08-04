Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm.
Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of Subaru Southern Africa, a role he held for two years.
Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.
With deep insight into the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead the company into its next chapter, said Subaru.
Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing customer experience across the region.
Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.
Toshimitsu Tanaka named new MD at Subaru SA
Image: SUPPLIED
Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm.
Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of Subaru Southern Africa, a role he held for two years.
Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.
With deep insight into the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead the company into its next chapter, said Subaru.
Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing customer experience across the region.
Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.
READ MORE:
Trump's 30% tariffs are a crisis in the making for SA’s car industry: Naamsa
South Africa's transport system still unequal, UCT study finds
POLL | Is South Africa ready for the new driving demerit system?
Government announces start date for driving licence demerits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos