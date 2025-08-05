"The first quarter is going to be rough for Toyota," said Christopher Richter, autos analyst at CLSA. "Things should get easier going forward," he said, citing some relief from the lowered tariffs.
Particularly Honda's reliance on the US has deepened in recent years as sales in other regions falter. Outside the US, the two companies produce key models for the US market in Canada and Mexico.
For Honda, the US accounted for around two-fifths of total sales in the first half of the year. Its global sales fell 5% over the period, dragged down by double-digit declines in China, Asia and Europe.
Toyota's global sales rose 6% over the period supported by strong demand for petrol-electric hybrids which typically carry higher margins than conventional petrol cars. Its Camry and Sienna hybrids remain strong sellers in the US.
The company has also performed better in China in recent months, posting a 7% year-on-year increase in vehicle sales over the first half of the year.
Honda said in May it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles given slowing demand and would focus on hybrids with revamped models. It had earlier delayed plans to build an EV production base in Canada due to slowing demand for electric cars.
Investors will be looking for updates from the two companies on their pricing strategy and any revisions to full-year forecasts.
The Japanese carmakers have been taking measures such as transfer pricing to help alleviate the burden from the import tariffs, CLSA's Richter said.
Shares of Toyota are down 16% so far this year, while those of Honda are flat.
Toyota and Honda brace for profit drops as US tariffs, strong yen weigh
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are expected to report weaker first-quarter earnings this week as US import tariffs and a stronger yen weigh on profits despite solid demand for hybrids in their biggest overseas markets.
Japanese carmakers face growing uncertainty in the US, where tariffs on imports are pushing up vehicle prices and testing the resilience of consumer demand. Investors will be watching for clues on how Japan's two largest carmakers are offsetting the burdens.
Toyota, the world's top-selling carmaker, is forecast to post a 31% year-on-year drop in operating profit to ¥902bn (R110.08bn) on Thursday, according to the average estimate of seven analysts polled by LSEG. That would mark its weakest quarterly result in more than two years.
Honda is expected to report a 36% decline in operating profit to ¥311.7bn (R38.04bn) on Wednesday, its second straight quarterly drop. The carmaker has forecast a 59% fall in full-year profit.
The two companies face the prospect of 15% tariffs on Japanese car imports into the US from levies totalling 27.5% previously after a bilateral trade deal last month.
Other Japanese carmakers and suppliers have also flagged weaker earnings, citing the same pressures from tariffs and the stronger currency compared to the same time a year ago.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
"The first quarter is going to be rough for Toyota," said Christopher Richter, autos analyst at CLSA. "Things should get easier going forward," he said, citing some relief from the lowered tariffs.
Particularly Honda's reliance on the US has deepened in recent years as sales in other regions falter. Outside the US, the two companies produce key models for the US market in Canada and Mexico.
For Honda, the US accounted for around two-fifths of total sales in the first half of the year. Its global sales fell 5% over the period, dragged down by double-digit declines in China, Asia and Europe.
Toyota's global sales rose 6% over the period supported by strong demand for petrol-electric hybrids which typically carry higher margins than conventional petrol cars. Its Camry and Sienna hybrids remain strong sellers in the US.
The company has also performed better in China in recent months, posting a 7% year-on-year increase in vehicle sales over the first half of the year.
Honda said in May it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles given slowing demand and would focus on hybrids with revamped models. It had earlier delayed plans to build an EV production base in Canada due to slowing demand for electric cars.
Investors will be looking for updates from the two companies on their pricing strategy and any revisions to full-year forecasts.
The Japanese carmakers have been taking measures such as transfer pricing to help alleviate the burden from the import tariffs, CLSA's Richter said.
Shares of Toyota are down 16% so far this year, while those of Honda are flat.
READ MORE:
Foxconn sells Lordstown car factory for $375m
Trump's 30% tariffs are a crisis in the making for SA’s car industry: Naamsa
Data shows Tesla loyalty crashed after Musk backed Trump
Government announces start date for driving licence demerits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos