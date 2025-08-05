The Automotive Remanufacturers’ Association (ARA) will display a previous generation Ford Mustang 5.0 GT converted to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at this year’s Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit from August 29-31.
The American Pony car's 5.0l V8 engine has been converted to run on LPG and delivers 328kW of power and 540Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h, according to ARA. The converted Ford Mustang will take to the track throughout the event.
ARA has been championing the use of LPG for cars since 2017 as a cleaner, more sustainable alternative fuel source through its ARA gas conversion project. LPG is considered a cleaner fuel than petrol and diesel as it produces lower emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.
The ARA green drive initiative showcased at Automechanika 2024 highlights the potential of LPG, sparking growing interest from local workshop owners and fleet companies eager to explore conversion opportunities and diversify their businesses, said ARA. It demonstrated how growing awareness, supportive government policies and infrastructure investment are paving the way for LPG Autogas to play a pivotal role in South Africa's future energy landscape, the association said.
“The Mustang is a guaranteed showstopper. Now, with its LPG conversion, it stands as a powerful symbol of the potential for greener, cleaner motoring — without compromising on performance,” said ARA national director Attie Serfontein.
“This conversion is not just a technological milestone — it’s a clear demonstration of how innovation in the automotive aftermarket can drive a more sustainable future. Whether you’re an auto aficionado, an industry stakeholder or passionate about the planet, this is your chance to experience innovation in motion — and hear the iconic roar of a Mustang redefined by sustainability.”
Gas-powered Ford Mustang to star at Festival of Motoring
The LPG conversion sustains the high-performance outputs with lower emissions
Image: Supplied
