South Korea says timeline for US car tariff cut uncertain

06 August 2025 - 08:38 By Reuters
South Korean carmakers such as Hyundai and Kia want the tariff cut brought in swiftly to create a level playing field with Japanese and European rivals.
Image: David Benito/Getty Images

South Korea's industry minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Wednesday Seoul needs to hold further discussions with Washington on the timing of the promised tariff cuts on the country's car exports to the US from the 25% level.

President Donald Trump said last week the US will charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, including cars, as part of a deal that eases tensions with a top-10 trading partner and key Asian ally. The 15% US tariffs on most items coming from South Korea are due to take effect from Thursday.

South Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor and Kia want the tariff cut brought in swiftly to create a level playing field with Japanese and European rivals.

Separately, Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said he would head to Washington this week to press Trump to sign an executive order to bring the cut to tariffs on Japanese car imports into effect.

In the technology sector, Kim said the countries had agreed to continue talks on online platform legislation to make sure US tech companies were not unfairly treated compared with domestic firms.

"Though the digital issue was not included in the latest agreement, there are major concerns about it among the US government, parliament and businesses," he said at a parliamentary session.

The minister reiterated there had been no agreement on the opening of the agriculture market, including beef, rice, fruit and other farm good, as part of the deal.

He said the countries will increase cooperation in the quarantine process for fruit and vegetables, which has been cited by Washington as one of the non-tariff barriers US farmers face.

South Korean finance minister Koo Yun-cheol said at a separate parliamentary session the US viewed the quarantine process for fruit and vegetables as too slow and asked Seoul to introduce a rational and scientific process.

