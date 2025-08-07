A rare 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster will go under the hammer at H&H Classics' inaugural auction at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire, England, on September 10.
Expected to fetch between £650,000 and £750,000 (about R15.4m to R17.8m), the car is one of just 209 examples originally fitted with a lightweight alloy engine block and Dunlop four-wheel disc brakes. These late-production Roadsters are among the most sought-after in the 300SL line-up.
According to H&H Classics, the alloy engine block has since been replaced with a more robust cast-iron unit — a common modification, as the early aluminium design was prone to warping when overheated. Aside from the block swap, the car is described as retaining its original components, including chassis, body, gearbox and, separately, its original differential. A limited-slip unit is now installed, better suited to the car’s rally set-up.
1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster heads to auction in the UK
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Originally delivered to the US, the Roadster has been based in Europe and the UK since 1995. It underwent a full bare-metal restoration between 1996 and 1997, before being converted into a rally car in 2003. Since then, it has participated in a number of historic motorsport events and tours.
While not concours-ready, the car presents with a well-worn patina, offering its next owner the choice of preserving its current condition or restoring it to showroom standard.
The Mercedes will be available for public viewing on September 9 at Kelham Hall, ahead of the sale. It will also be on display during H&H’s final Classics & Coffee event of the season on August 13, also at the auction venue.
More information on the sale and the full list of lots can be found at www.handh.co.uk.
