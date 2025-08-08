news

Germany’s auto association says EU-US trade deal must take effect immediately

08 August 2025 - 08:41 By Reuters
Germany's VDA auto association said on Thursday the promised trade agreement between the EU and the US needed to be implemented immediately so the industry could receive some relief.
Image: Focke Strangmann/Getty Images

Sectoral tariffs of 27.5% "remain in place and place a significant burden on German carmakers and automotive suppliers and on transatlantic trade" VDA president Hildegard Mueller said. 

The EU Commission and German government must vigorously advocate for the US to withdraw sectoral tariffs, she said.

A source familiar with the EU-US negotiations had said on Wednesday the EU will likely have to wait a few more days for an executive order by US President Donald Trump.

