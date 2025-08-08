Huawei's joint electric vehicle brand with Chery said on Thursdayit will invest more than ¥10bn (R24,649,982,000) and expand its research and development team to 5,000 people.
It did not give a timeline for the move, which it said aims to strengthen the brand's lead in technology terms, according to a WeChat post.
A new company was also created to integrate production, sales and services.
Huawei’s joint EV brand with Chery pledges $1.4bn new investment
Image: Benoit Tessier/Reuters
