IN PICS | Baidu robotaxi falls into construction pit in China

08 August 2025 - 13:42 By Reuters
The incident occurred on Wednesday in Chongqing, according to media outlets including the Southern Metropolis Daily and Huashang Newspaper. The female passenger was uninjured and was rescued by local residents using a ladder, the reports said.
Image: X/@MarioNawfal

An autonomous vehicle operated by Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi service fell into a deep construction pit while carrying a passenger in southwestern China, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Chongqing, according to media outlets including the Southern Metropolis Daily and Huashang Newspaper. The female passenger was uninjured and was rescued by residents using a ladder, the reports said.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed a white vehicle bearing a Baidu Apollo logo at the bottom of what appeared to be a construction trench. A shop owner told Huashang Newspaper the construction site had barriers and warning signs, though it remained unclear how the vehicle bypassed these safety measures.

Reuters has been able to verify the location of the social media videos, but has no information on how the car got there.

Baidu did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Friday.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media about the safety of robotaxis.

Baidu operates one of China's largest autonomous vehicle fleets and has been conducting commercial robotaxi operations in multiple cities including Wuhan, Beijing and Chongqing.

The company has also recently pushed to expand its robotaxi service to global markets, signing partnerships with US ride-hailing platforms Uber Technologies and Lyft.

In May Chinese rival Pony.ai came under scrutiny after videos of one of its cars on fire on a road in Beijing circulated on social media. The company later said the car caught fire while being handled by service staff after a system malfunction and no passengers were on board.

Last year an incident in San Francisco involving a crowd setting fire to an autonomous Waymo robotaxi which had driven into streets crowded with revellers sparked a debate about the ability of robotic cars to make judgments.

