news

Italy approves nearly €600m in new subsidies for EVs

08 August 2025 - 16:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Italy has given the green light for subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Italy has given the green light for subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Italy has approved new subsidies worth almost €600m (R12.38bn) for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) as sales lag, the environment and energy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry will offer up to €10,000 (R206,398) to individuals and up to €20,000 (R412,796) to small firms, covering up to 30% of the purchase price of a new electric car or commercial vehicle.

The subsidies, financed by the EU's post-Covid-19 recovery funds, will be restricted to individuals or companies based in larger urban areas with the aim of reducing pollution and improving air quality.

To qualify for the programme beneficiaries will be required to scrap an internal combustion vehicle of up to the Euro 5 emission class, dating from 2015 or earlier, the ministry said.

EV sales are struggling in Europe, hindered by high prices and lack of charging stations, as the EU is using regulations in an effort to phase out combustion engine cars to meet carbon emissions goals.

In Italy, battery electric vehicles accounted for only 6% of new car sales in June, compared with more than 15% across the EU.

Next year the bloc is due to review its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 under pressure from the car industry and some national governments to slow the transition.

MORE:

IN PICS | Baidu robotaxi falls into construction pit in China

An autonomous vehicle operated by Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi service fell into a deep construction pit while carrying a passenger in southwestern ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Rolls-Royce Phantom celebrates 100 years with art collection

The model has been linked to some of the world’s most celebrated artists and collectors
Motoring
6 hours ago

Ford hits brakes on electric pickup, van until 2028

Ford is delaying the launch of two next-generation electric vehicles as it shifts its focus to smaller and more affordable models, the company said ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

EU-US trade deal must take effect immediately: German auto association

Germany's VDA auto association said on Thursday the promised trade agreement between the EU and the US needs to be implemented immediately so the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW M135 xDrive Reviews
  2. REVIEW | Volvo EX90 hides brilliance behind veil of quirks Reviews
  3. IN PICS | Baidu robotaxi falls into construction pit in China news
  4. Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece New Models
  5. Bentley’s Mulliner presents one-of-a-kind Batur Convertible New Models

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings