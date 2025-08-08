Italy has approved new subsidies worth almost €600m (R12.38bn) for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) as sales lag, the environment and energy ministry said on Friday.
The ministry will offer up to €10,000 (R206,398) to individuals and up to €20,000 (R412,796) to small firms, covering up to 30% of the purchase price of a new electric car or commercial vehicle.
The subsidies, financed by the EU's post-Covid-19 recovery funds, will be restricted to individuals or companies based in larger urban areas with the aim of reducing pollution and improving air quality.
To qualify for the programme beneficiaries will be required to scrap an internal combustion vehicle of up to the Euro 5 emission class, dating from 2015 or earlier, the ministry said.
EV sales are struggling in Europe, hindered by high prices and lack of charging stations, as the EU is using regulations in an effort to phase out combustion engine cars to meet carbon emissions goals.
In Italy, battery electric vehicles accounted for only 6% of new car sales in June, compared with more than 15% across the EU.
Next year the bloc is due to review its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 under pressure from the car industry and some national governments to slow the transition.
Italy approves nearly €600m in new subsidies for EVs
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Italy has approved new subsidies worth almost €600m (R12.38bn) for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) as sales lag, the environment and energy ministry said on Friday.
The ministry will offer up to €10,000 (R206,398) to individuals and up to €20,000 (R412,796) to small firms, covering up to 30% of the purchase price of a new electric car or commercial vehicle.
The subsidies, financed by the EU's post-Covid-19 recovery funds, will be restricted to individuals or companies based in larger urban areas with the aim of reducing pollution and improving air quality.
To qualify for the programme beneficiaries will be required to scrap an internal combustion vehicle of up to the Euro 5 emission class, dating from 2015 or earlier, the ministry said.
EV sales are struggling in Europe, hindered by high prices and lack of charging stations, as the EU is using regulations in an effort to phase out combustion engine cars to meet carbon emissions goals.
In Italy, battery electric vehicles accounted for only 6% of new car sales in June, compared with more than 15% across the EU.
Next year the bloc is due to review its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 under pressure from the car industry and some national governments to slow the transition.
MORE:
IN PICS | Baidu robotaxi falls into construction pit in China
Rolls-Royce Phantom celebrates 100 years with art collection
Ford hits brakes on electric pickup, van until 2028
EU-US trade deal must take effect immediately: German auto association
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos