RM Sotheby’s becomes Singer’s preferred resale partner

11 August 2025 - 13:28 By Motoring Staff
Singer Vehicle Design has named RM Sotheby’s as its preferred global partner for secondary market sales of its reimagined Porsche 911s.
The California-based company, known for restoring and modifying classic Porsche 911s in collaboration with their owners, says the auction house’s expertise and international network will assist existing customers looking to sell, as well as buyers seeking a pre-owned Singer.

According to Singer, the partnership will offer sellers “a simple and stress-free means” of selling their cars, while prospective buyers will have access to benefits such as goodwill warranties, after sales care and opportunities for further personalisation.

“RM Sotheby’s has always had a deep understanding of what makes a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer so special and in recent years our team has earned the trust not only of owners but of the company,” said Harvey Stanley, head of private sales UK at RM Sotheby’s.

“Using our platform will ensure a simple and stress-free means of selling for owners, while those looking to join the Singer family by buying a previously restored car will enjoy benefits ranging from goodwill warranty to after sales care and the ability to further personalise their car.

“Our approach is to work with the best,” said Singer chief strategy officer Mazen Fawaz. “RM Sotheby’s have deep expertise and global scale, so we’re pleased that their capabilities will be available to support existing and future owners around the world.”

