The second Santos Beach Auto Extremo will take place on September 7 at De Bakke Santos in Mossel Bay.
Presented by Scribs Benzeum and MUA Insurance Acceptances, the one-day event will showcase retro classic sports cars alongside modern supercars, set against the coastal backdrop that has helped establish the Garden Route town as a popular motoring show destination.
“All the great car shows in the world have one thing in common, and that is a beautiful backdrop. There is Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Pebble Beach in California — and now Santos Beach in Mossel Bay,” said Waldo Scribante, motoring enthusiast, president of the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa and owner of the Scribs Benzeum.
Vehicle registration is open to owners of retro classics and modern supercars, with entries accepted online. On the day, exhibiting vehicles must arrive by 8am and be parked by 9am.
Visitors can expect food stalls, a beer garden and a relaxed setting under the trees while viewing vehicles from across the country.
More information, tickets and entry details are available at santosbeachautoextremo.co.za.
Santos Beach Auto Extremo returns to Mossel Bay in September
Image: Supplied
The second Santos Beach Auto Extremo will take place on September 7 at De Bakke Santos in Mossel Bay.
Presented by Scribs Benzeum and MUA Insurance Acceptances, the one-day event will showcase retro classic sports cars alongside modern supercars, set against the coastal backdrop that has helped establish the Garden Route town as a popular motoring show destination.
“All the great car shows in the world have one thing in common, and that is a beautiful backdrop. There is Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Pebble Beach in California — and now Santos Beach in Mossel Bay,” said Waldo Scribante, motoring enthusiast, president of the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa and owner of the Scribs Benzeum.
Vehicle registration is open to owners of retro classics and modern supercars, with entries accepted online. On the day, exhibiting vehicles must arrive by 8am and be parked by 9am.
Visitors can expect food stalls, a beer garden and a relaxed setting under the trees while viewing vehicles from across the country.
More information, tickets and entry details are available at santosbeachautoextremo.co.za.
READ MORE:
RM Sotheby’s becomes Singer’s preferred resale partner
Chery Tiggo 8 CSH Hybrid launches in Mzansi
Mercedes G-Class hits 600,000 units in production milestone
1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster heads to auction in UK
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos