Santos Beach Auto Extremo returns to Mossel Bay in September

11 August 2025 - 15:12 By Motoring Staff
Vehicle registration is open to owners of retro classics and modern supercars, with entries accepted online.
Image: Supplied

The second Santos Beach Auto Extremo will take place on September 7 at De Bakke Santos in Mossel Bay.

Presented by Scribs Benzeum and MUA Insurance Acceptances, the one-day event will showcase retro classic sports cars alongside modern supercars, set against the coastal backdrop that has helped establish the Garden Route town as a popular motoring show destination.

“All the great car shows in the world have one thing in common, and that is a beautiful backdrop. There is Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Pebble Beach in California — and now Santos Beach in Mossel Bay,” said Waldo Scribante, motoring enthusiast, president of the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa and owner of the Scribs Benzeum.

Vehicle registration is open to owners of retro classics and modern supercars, with entries accepted online. On the day, exhibiting vehicles must arrive by 8am and be parked by 9am.

Visitors can expect food stalls, a beer garden and a relaxed setting under the trees while viewing vehicles from across the country.

More information, tickets and entry details are available at santosbeachautoextremo.co.za.

