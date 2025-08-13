news

EU cannot give timeline for US tariff order on cars or joint statement

13 August 2025 - 08:01 By Reuters
The EU could not say when a joint statement on tariffs with the US would be ready and when the White House would issue an executive order on European car import duties, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The EU and US reached a framework trade agreement at the end of July but only the 15% baseline tariff on European exports had so far come into effect as of last week. EU officials previously said a joint statement would follow the deal "very soon" together with with executive orders from US President Donald Trump on key carve-outs.

"It is an agreement we believe is strong and the best we could have. Of course, we expect the US to take further steps that are part of the agreement but I don't believe at this stage we can put a timeline on the engagements," the European Commission spokesperson said.

The carve-outs include a reduction of the 27.5% US import tariff on EU cars and car parts to 15%. While duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are zero, if they rise as a result of a US probe into imports of the products, Trump assured these would not exceed the 15% ceiling.

As part of the deal, the EU and US are finalising a list of products where tariffs would go down to zero on the two sides, such as on aircraft, while other products would revert to a much lower most favoured nation rate. Separately, negotiations on rates for spirits and wine are expected to drag into the autumn.

Europe faces tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminium exports to the US but the two sides have agreed to set a quota system and a "metals alliance" that would later lower duties. In the interim, however, EU smelters are under pressure as US tariffs have led to a surge in exports of their main input, scrap metal. 

