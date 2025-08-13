news

Global EV sales up 21% in July as growth rate cools

13 August 2025 - 09:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
China is the world's biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion's data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
China is the world's biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion's data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales grew 21% year-on-year in July, the slowest rate since January and down from 25% in June, as momentum in plug-in hybrid sales in China slackened, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

Why it's important

China is the world's biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion's data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Its overall car sales growth slowed in July, with BYD, the world's largest EV maker, recording its third monthly drop in registrations.

The relatively muted slowdown in overall EV sales, however, shows other markets are taking up some of the slack, with European sales benefiting from incentives aimed at speeding up decarbonisation.

By the numbers

Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose to 1.6-million units in July, Rho Motion data showed.

China's EV sales growth, which averaged 36% a month in the first half, eased to 12% in July as the previously booming market was dampened by a pause in some 2025 government subsidy schemes for EV and plug-in hybrid purchases, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

Chinese sales reached about one-million vehicles. European sales surged 48% to about 390,000 units, while North American sales climbed 10% to more than 170,000. Sales in the rest of the world jumped 55% to more than 140,000 vehicles.

Key quote

“Despite regional variations, the overall trajectory for EV adoption in 2025 remains strongly upward,” Lester said.

What's next?

Chinese car sales are expected to return to strong growth from August as new funds become available for its subsidy schemes, while a cut in US tax credits for buying or leasing new EVs at the end of September will hurt demand there, Lester added.

READ MORE:

US tariff questions continue to cloud global automotive shipping

Europe's car exporters are struggling with uncertainty over US tariffs despite last month's trade deal, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the operator of one of ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban

Mahindra South Africa has opened a new vehicle assembly facility at the Dube TradePort special economic zone in KwaZulu-Natal, expanding its ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Ford reveals $30k starting price for new budget-friendly EV range

Ford plans to start rolling out its new family of affordable electric vehicles in 2027, including a midsize pickup truck with a target starting price ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla’s North America service chief exits company

Piero Landolfi, Tesla's director of service for the North American market has left the EV maker after nearly nine years, joining an exodus of ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Naacam 2025 | SA must boost its auto component manufacturing sector news
  2. WATCH | Koenigsegg reclaims 0–400–0km/h record from Rimac news
  3. Global EV sales up 21% in July as growth rate cools news
  4. US tariff questions continue to cloud global automotive shipping news
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

KOENIGSEGG Jesko Absolut | 0-400-0 km/h - NEW WORLD RECORD
African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme | President Ramaphosa keynote ...