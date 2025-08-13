news

Polestar 3 sets Guinness World Record for longest electric SUV range

13 August 2025 - 12:23 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Polestar 3 covered 935.44km in a single trip on a single charge.
The Polestar 3 covered 935.44km in a single trip on a single charge.
Image: Supplied

The Polestar 3 has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric SUV on a single charge, covering 935.44km in a single trip.

The record attempt used the recently launched long-range single motor variant and took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete in mixed weather conditions that included rain. The SUV achieved an efficiency of 12.1kWh/100km.

Professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker rotated every three hours to maintain alertness. The Polestar 3 reached its WLTP-rated range of 706km with 20% battery remaining and was able to travel an additional 12.8km after the battery reached 0%, stopping only once it reached a charger.

According to Polestar, the attempt was conducted using a standard production vehicle with no modifications, running on 20" wheels with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. Guinness World Records judge Paulina Sapinska oversaw the attempt, which was independently verified with video footage, GPS data, odometer readings and battery logs provided by Webfleet.

“We are proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller.

“This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.”

MORE:

Porsche SE cuts outlook, plans bigger push into defence

Holding firm Porsche SE cuts guidance, eyes bigger involvement in defence
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Koenigsegg reclaims 0–400–0km/h record from Rimac

The latest run used the same Jesko Absolut as in 2024, but with fresh software upgrades the company has labelled Absolut Overdrive.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Naacam 2025 | SA must boost its auto component manufacturing sector

The component sector supports more than 80,000 direct jobs, with a broader multiplication effect responsible for sustaining about 500,000 jobs in the ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban

Mahindra South Africa has opened a new vehicle assembly facility at the Dube TradePort special economic zone in KwaZulu-Natal, expanding its ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA's auto sector hit by job losses and company closures news
  2. Polestar 3 sets Guinness World Record for longest electric SUV range news
  3. Naacam 2025 | SA must boost its auto component manufacturing sector news
  4. Porsche SE cuts outlook, plans bigger push into defence news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car SA Features

Latest Videos

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges
Lula diz que governo finalizará projeto sobre regulação das redes