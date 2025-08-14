China's market regulator is seeking public feedback on draft guidelines aimed at strengthening oversight over the recall, supervision and advertising of smart connected EVs, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Carmakers should not exaggerate vehicle performance or the performance of assisted driving technologies in advertising, the draft guidelines said, while calling for cars to be equipped with more warning features to avoid the abuse of such technologies.
Regulators will also step up efforts in vehicle recall and supervision of over-the-air updates, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
China’s watchdog eyes new rules for smart EV recalls, advertising
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
