South Africans love customising their vehicles and Ford SA has introduced eye-catching accessory packs for two of its popular models: the Everest Sport and the Ranger XLT.
“The accessory market is huge, allowing customers to personalise their vehicles according to their unique styling and lifestyle requirements,” said Sunil Sewmohan, Ford SA executive director of product marketing.
“We have introduced styling accessory packs to enable Everest Sport and Ranger XLT customers to give their vehicles an even bolder appearance while guaranteeing the highest level of quality and performance.”
The styling packs comprise genuine Ford accessories and official licensed add-ons that will be available from the second half of August as dealer fitment options before the delivery of a new vehicle. The accessory packs are covered by Ford’s standard four-year/120,000km new vehicle warranty.
Customers that already own a current-generation Everest Sport or Ranger XLT, or purchase a second-hand vehicle of the same derivative, can also have the accessories fitted at a Ford dealer, with the parts covered by a two-year/unlimited distance parts warranty.
Ford Everest and Ranger sharpen up with new styling packs
Dealer-fitted accessory packs beef up styling without affecting warranties
Image: Supplied
Everest Sport
In addition to the Everest Sport’s black trim finishes and 20-inch wheels, the styling accessory pack priced at R18,000 gives the SUV a bolder appearance with a new grille incorporating large “Ford” lettering framed between the two horizontal bars. It is complemented by matt black surrounds for the headlamps and LED tail light clusters.
Black fender flairs are added to impart a more powerful stance, complemented by bonnet and body side decals. The door sills are fitted with exclusive “Everest” scuff plates.
Image: Supplied
Ranger XLT
One of the best-sellers in the Ranger line-up, the XLT gets a R27,500 accessory pack with a bold black “Ford” grille for a more commanding road presence.
It is further beefed up with “RANGER” bonnet lettering, matt-black surrounds for the headlamps and tail light clusters, a beefy sports bar and black fender flairs. Also added are lower body side mouldings on the doors to help protect the bodywork and paint against damage.
Image: Supplied
