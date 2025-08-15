Mazda Southern Africa has introduced a new customer service initiative that offers eligible owners the free use of a courtesy vehicle when their cars are booked in for servicing.
Announced on Friday, the Mazda Care Courtesy Service programme is available to owners of the CX-5, CX-60, CX-30 and Mazda3, provided they have an active five-year unlimited-kilometre service plan and warranty. The offer does not apply to the Mazda2 and CX-3.
Participating customers will have access to a courtesy vehicle — either the same model or an upgraded version — for the day their car is in the workshop. The programme is available at all 33 Mazda dealerships in South Africa.
“Our customers’ time is valuable, and their experience should never be compromised,” says Bonite van der Merwe, head of operations, sales and service at Mazda SA. “Through our Mazda Care Courtesy Service programme, we’re not just offering transportation, but the peace of mind that comes with knowing your day doesn’t have to pause for a service.”
According to Mazda, the initiative aligns with its “Omotenashi” approach to hospitality, aimed at making the ownership experience more convenient.
Mazda SA launches free courtesy car service for selected models
Image: Supplied
