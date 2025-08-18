Inside, Mulliner’s design studio extended the gradient effect from the cabin’s front to rear. Topaz leather dominates the front seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, fading into Beluga hide in the back. Dragonfly-coloured piping and stitching provide contrast, while the trim features Satin Beluga veneers. Standard options include Bentley’s Rotating Display, a Naim audio system and the popular Dark Chrome interior package.
Bentley debuts hand-painted Ombre finish at Monterey Car Week
Image: Supplied
Bentley used the opulent backdrop of Monterey Car Week to showcase one of its most intricate paint processes yet: a hand-applied two-tone finish called “Ombre by Mulliner”.
Developed at the brand’s Crewe Dream Factory in the UK, the technique blends two exterior colours across the length of the car. The process requires about 56 hours of labour from two paint technicians, who gradually layer tinted paint to achieve a uniform fade. Because each paint combination behaves differently during application, Bentley says every car will be subtly different and unique.
Image: Supplied
The first model to receive the treatment is a new Continental GT Speed, displayed at this weekend's The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Its bodywork transitions from Topaz at the front to Windsor Blue at the rear, with the fade aligned to the car’s rear haunch line. Matching 22-inch ten-spoke swept alloy wheels mirror the same colour split.
Image: Supplied
Inside, Mulliner’s design studio extended the gradient effect from the cabin’s front to rear. Topaz leather dominates the front seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, fading into Beluga hide in the back. Dragonfly-coloured piping and stitching provide contrast, while the trim features Satin Beluga veneers. Standard options include Bentley’s Rotating Display, a Naim audio system and the popular Dark Chrome interior package.
After its Monterey debut, Mulliner confirmed that Ombre finishes – in three curated fade options – are now available to order through Bentley’s global dealer network.
