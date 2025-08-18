news

Bentley debuts hand-painted Ombre finish at Monterey Car Week

18 August 2025 - 16:57 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The first model to receive the treatment is a new Continental GT Speed. Its bodywork transitions from Topaz at the front to Windsor Blue at the rear, with the fade aligned to the car’s rear haunch line.
The first model to receive the treatment is a new Continental GT Speed. Its bodywork transitions from Topaz at the front to Windsor Blue at the rear, with the fade aligned to the car’s rear haunch line.
Image: Supplied

Bentley used the opulent backdrop of Monterey Car Week to showcase one of its most intricate paint processes yet: a hand-applied two-tone finish called “Ombre by Mulliner”.

Developed at the brand’s Crewe Dream Factory in the UK, the technique blends two exterior colours across the length of the car. The process requires about 56 hours of labour from two paint technicians, who gradually layer tinted paint to achieve a uniform fade. Because each paint combination behaves differently during application, Bentley says every car will be subtly different and unique.

The process requires around 56 hours of labour from two paint technicians, who gradually layer tinted paint to achieve a uniform fade.
The process requires around 56 hours of labour from two paint technicians, who gradually layer tinted paint to achieve a uniform fade.
Image: Supplied

The first model to receive the treatment is a new Continental GT Speed, displayed at this weekend's The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Its bodywork transitions from Topaz at the front to Windsor Blue at the rear, with the fade aligned to the car’s rear haunch line. Matching 22-inch ten-spoke swept alloy wheels mirror the same colour split.

Topaz leather dominates the front seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, fading into Beluga hide in the back.
Topaz leather dominates the front seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, fading into Beluga hide in the back.
Image: Supplied

Inside, Mulliner’s design studio extended the gradient effect from the cabin’s front to rear. Topaz leather dominates the front seats, steering wheel and instrument panel, fading into Beluga hide in the back. Dragonfly-coloured piping and stitching provide contrast, while the trim features Satin Beluga veneers. Standard options include Bentley’s Rotating Display, a Naim audio system and the popular Dark Chrome interior package.

After its Monterey debut, Mulliner confirmed that Ombre finishes – in three curated fade options – are now available to order through Bentley’s global dealer network.

READ MORE:

Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m

The 16-cylinder hypercar has less than 1,300km on the odometer
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

GMSV debuts two Le Mans-inspired supercars

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) has made its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California with the unveiling of two limited-run models ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Lamborghini Fenomeno is brand’s most powerful hypercar

Limited to 30 examples, the exotic machine is based on Revuelto underpinnings and takes its name from a fearsome Mexican fighting bull.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Radical Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept takes wing

America’s storied luxury brand Cadillac has revealed a new all-electric high-performance crossover concept with gull-wing doors.
Motoring
12 hours ago

Ford unveils new Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon at Laguna Seca

California’s legendary Laguna Seca Raceway provided the backdrop on Thursday for the debut of Ford’s latest high performance Mustang, the GTD Liquid ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m Motoring
  2. WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel? Features
  3. Local launch of new Jaecoo J5 is just around the corner New Models
  4. Piastri gets his own grandstand for 2026 Australian Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. GWM boosts Tank 300 range with more affordable model New Models

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...