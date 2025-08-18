news

Ford South Africa issues new round of safety recalls

This comes after a recall last month affecting several models

19 August 2025 - 09:15 By Motor News Reporter
The Everest SUV is one of several Ford models being recalled for a faulty SYNC infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Ford South Africa has announced the latest of several product recalls, with the new recall affecting several models and production batches.

It follows a campaign in July when the carmaker recalled some EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models for various safety issues.

The latest recall affects the following cars, SUVs and bakkies across the blue oval range:

Ford Ranger: transmission control valve body replacement 

Some 2025 Ford Rangers’ main transmission valve body’s internal dimensions do not meet the engineering print specifications, and the driver may not be able to reverse the truck. When the vehicle’s gear selector is in reverse or neutral position, the vehicle may move forward. There are eight vehicles affected in South Africa and Ford will notify the owners to schedule a free repair when parts become available near October.

Ford Mustang, EcoSport, Ranger and Everest: SYNC software update

In a safety recall relating to certain Ford models built between 2018 and 2023, Ford has identified that repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and key off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC infotainment system that could result in system instability.

Certain Ford Everest, Ranger and Transit Custom models built between 2021 and 2025 may experience a frozen infotainment screen. If this occurs while reversing the vehicle, the rear-view image may be frozen, increasing the risk of an accident.

There are 21,736 vehicles affected in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini. The remedy is expected to be available in the third quarter.

Customers can check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall here by entering their VIN number in the search bar, or view recent safety recalls here.

