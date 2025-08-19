Germany said on Monday the US would have to follow through on agreed lower tariffs on Europe-made cars before a wider agreement on trade can be finalised in writing.
"In particular, car tariffs must be reduced quickly as agreed. We are also aware of the considerable burden on the export-orientated economy. Our role is to continue to fully support the European Commission in the process," a German government spokesman said at a press conference.
The EU and the US struck a framework trade deal in late July with many key details yet to be clarified.
Germany says written EU-US trade deal requires lower car duties
Image: Focke Strangmann/Getty Images
Germany said on Monday the US would have to follow through on agreed lower tariffs on Europe-made cars before a wider agreement on trade can be finalised in writing.
"In particular, car tariffs must be reduced quickly as agreed. We are also aware of the considerable burden on the export-orientated economy. Our role is to continue to fully support the European Commission in the process," a German government spokesman said at a press conference.
The EU and the US struck a framework trade deal in late July with many key details yet to be clarified.
Tesla almost halves UK monthly lease fee as sales slump
Mazda SA launches free courtesy car service for selected models
These are South Africa’s best-selling cars and bakkies
Naacam 2025 | Paul Mashatile punts new US trade proposal for tariff relief
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos