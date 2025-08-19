news

Germany says written EU-US trade deal requires lower car duties

19 August 2025 - 06:44 By Reuters
Germany said on Monday the US would have to follow through on agreed lower tariffs on Europe-made cars before a wider agreement on trade can be finalised in writing.
Image: Focke Strangmann/Getty Images

Germany said on Monday the US would have to follow through on agreed lower tariffs on Europe-made cars before a wider agreement on trade can be finalised in writing.

"In particular, car tariffs must be reduced quickly as agreed. We are also aware of the considerable burden on the export-orientated economy. Our role  is to continue to fully support the European Commission in the process," a German government spokesman said at a press conference.

The EU and the US struck a framework trade deal in late July with many key details yet to be clarified.

