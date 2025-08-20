MINI South Africa will host a large-scale gathering of the brand’s cars on September 14, with a convoy expected to stretch across parts of Gauteng.
Owners of classic Minis and modern MINIs are invited to meet at BMW xDrive Park in Midrand from 8.30am. At 9.30am the convoy will depart for The Ground in Muldersdrift on the West Rand.
At the venue, participating vehicles will be arranged to recreate the MINI wordmark. Attendees can also take part in brand activations and social activities.
“The MINI Breakfast Drive is an appreciation for our heritage and a chance to make history alongside our passionate MINI community,” said Carmen Myles, head of MINI SA.
“It embodies our big love for the brand and the unique experiences only a MINI can offer. This is about more than cars, it’s about celebrating MINI with friends.”
Registration for the event is open online via the MINI Breakfast Drive website, with updates shared through MINI SA’s social media channels.
MINI Breakfast Drive: Big Gauteng convoy planned for September
Image: Supplied
