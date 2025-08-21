news

Nuro hits $6bn valuation as Uber, Nvidia join $203m funding round

21 August 2025 - 15:09 By Reuters
Nuro has been pushing to scale its self-driving platform and expand commercial partnerships.
Image: Nuro.ai

Self-driving vehicle start-up Nuro closed its late-stage funding round on Thursday, raising $203m (R3.59bn) at a $6bn (R106.15bn) valuation from new investors Uber and Nvidia with returning backers.

The latest tranche of $97m (R1.71bn) follows the $106m (R1.87bn) announced in April, which included investors such as T Rowe Price, Fidelity and Tiger Global.

The company's valuation in the latest funding round is lower than the $8.6bn (R152.11bn) it was valued at in 2021, according to Pitchbook data.

Many start-ups that became unicorns during the 2021 funding boom are now raising capital at lower valuations as investors' attention turns towards artificial intelligence.

“The change reflects broader market conditions and this is a strong outcome for the market environment,” a Nuro spokesperson said.

Founded in 2016, Nuro has pivoted from delivery robots to licensing its Nuro Driver technology for use in robotaxis, commercial fleets and personal vehicles.

Nuro partnered with electric vehicle maker Lucid and Uber to launch a global robotaxi service. Uber plans to deploy more than 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with Nuro's system in dozens of markets over six years starting in 2026.

