Product safety recalls for models of Nissan, Citroën and Ford vehicles

The National Consumer Commission has issued an advisory notice of voluntary product recalls for certain Ford, Nissan and Citroën models.
Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take them to the nearest authorised dealership.
CITROEN C4, DS4 AND DS5
Stellantis South Africa is recalling Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 vehicles sold between 2009 and 2016.
This is due to concerns that the driver’s airbag inflator may rupture during the deployment phase, the commission said. “This could cause metal fragments to be released into the vehicle cabin, posing a serious risk of injury or even death to the driver and passengers.”
NISSAN QASHQAI
Nissan is recalling the Qashqai made available for sale from September 2021 to April 2024. The manufacturer has identified that the HR13- Non-Alis — EGI Harness Battery connection may have been incorrectly assembled during production. In this condition, the harness retaining nut may be loose. Under specific driving conditions, there may be an increase in resistance. In an extreme situation, where the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, there is a risk of excessive heat build-up.
FORD MUSTANG, EVEREST, RANGER AND TRANSIT CUSTOM VEHICLES
Ford Southern Africa has issued a recall for certain 2021 to 2025 model year Mustang, Everest, Ranger, and Transit Custom vehicles made available across South Africa.
The infotainment of the affected vehicles may freeze, followed by a black screen and a system reboot. If this occurs while reversing, the rear-view camera may be frozen, missing or delayed.
MUSTANG, EVEREST, RANGER AND ECOSPORT
Ford informed the NCC that the repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC system that could result in system instability or a failure to maintain certain settings between ignition cycles. This error may result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or the rear-view image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended. The affected vehicles were manufactured from 2019 to 2023.
RANGER WILDTRAK
Ford Motors is recalling the 2025 Ranger Wildtrak vehicles due to the transmission main valve body’s internal dimensions that do not meet the engineering print specifications.
The driver may experience no reverse motion when the vehicle is in reverse gear. When the gear selector is in reverse or neutral, the vehicle may unexpectedly move forward. When this occurs, the malfunction indicator light and wrench light will illuminate on the instrument cluster.
TimesLIVE
Product safety recalls for models of Nissan, Citroën and Ford vehicles
Image: uflypro / 123rf
The National Consumer Commission has issued an advisory notice of voluntary product recalls for certain Ford, Nissan and Citroën models.
Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take them to the nearest authorised dealership.
CITROEN C4, DS4 AND DS5
Stellantis South Africa is recalling Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 vehicles sold between 2009 and 2016.
This is due to concerns that the driver’s airbag inflator may rupture during the deployment phase, the commission said. “This could cause metal fragments to be released into the vehicle cabin, posing a serious risk of injury or even death to the driver and passengers.”
NISSAN QASHQAI
Nissan is recalling the Qashqai made available for sale from September 2021 to April 2024. The manufacturer has identified that the HR13- Non-Alis — EGI Harness Battery connection may have been incorrectly assembled during production. In this condition, the harness retaining nut may be loose. Under specific driving conditions, there may be an increase in resistance. In an extreme situation, where the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, there is a risk of excessive heat build-up.
FORD MUSTANG, EVEREST, RANGER AND TRANSIT CUSTOM VEHICLES
Ford Southern Africa has issued a recall for certain 2021 to 2025 model year Mustang, Everest, Ranger, and Transit Custom vehicles made available across South Africa.
The infotainment of the affected vehicles may freeze, followed by a black screen and a system reboot. If this occurs while reversing, the rear-view camera may be frozen, missing or delayed.
MUSTANG, EVEREST, RANGER AND ECOSPORT
Ford informed the NCC that the repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC system that could result in system instability or a failure to maintain certain settings between ignition cycles. This error may result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or the rear-view image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended. The affected vehicles were manufactured from 2019 to 2023.
RANGER WILDTRAK
Ford Motors is recalling the 2025 Ranger Wildtrak vehicles due to the transmission main valve body’s internal dimensions that do not meet the engineering print specifications.
The driver may experience no reverse motion when the vehicle is in reverse gear. When the gear selector is in reverse or neutral, the vehicle may unexpectedly move forward. When this occurs, the malfunction indicator light and wrench light will illuminate on the instrument cluster.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ford South Africa issues new round of safety recalls
Volkswagen South Africa tight-lipped over Amarok recall query
VW recalls 253 Polo sedans over faulty rear seat belts
Citroën SA confirms involvement in global recall campaign
Major car brands recall several vehicles over safety issues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos