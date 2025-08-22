news

Africa-themed restomod Defenders built in the UK

The Zambezi Defender by Oshe Automotive will be the official course vehicle at Silverstone 2025

22 August 2025 - 13:35
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

A Zambezi Defender, a bespoke creation by Oshe Automotive  in the UK, will be the official course car at the Silverstone Festival 2025 from August 22 to 24. The event celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula One racing as the first race took place at the renowned track in 1950...

