news

EV batteries: Competing chemistries and what they mean for drivers

25 August 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components: a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.
Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components: a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.
Image: Handout/Stellantis via Getty Images

Startups worldwide are racing to develop new battery technologies using materials such as sodium and sulphur or other innovative chemistries, aiming to cut costs and reduce reliance on some critical minerals to supply electric vehicles (EVs).

China controls 85% of the global battery cell production, and 90% of processing of raw materials used in two lithium-ion variants that dominate today's EV market.

Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components: a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.

As carmakers weigh long-term options, here is a look at the battery types in use or under development:

Lead

Used in existing six and 12 volt batteries to power car starters.

  • Pros: Cheap and works in extreme conditions.
  • Cons: Heavy and low energy.

 

Lead is used in existing six and 12 volt batteries to power car starters.
Lead is used in existing six and 12 volt batteries to power car starters.
Image: Supplied

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Rechargeable batteries.

Nickel-metal hydride (Ni-Mh)

Technology used on Toyota's first Prius, a precursor to hybrids, in 1997.

Nickel-cadmium technology was used on Toyota's first Prius, a precursor to hybrids, in 1997.
Nickel-cadmium technology was used on Toyota's first Prius, a precursor to hybrids, in 1997.
Image: Supplied

Sodium nickel chloride

Has been used on the Venturi Automobiles fleet of the French postal service.

  • Pros: Smaller. The battery can be fitted to existing vehicles without having to convert them.
  • Cons: Top speed limited to 100km/h, range limited to 100km.

Lithium metal polymer (LMP)

Used in Bolloré Pininfarina BlueCar model and Parisian car-sharing service Autolib but discontinued. Technology  used mainly for stationary storage, buses and trams.

  • Pros: "Dry" technology on the capacitor principle and easier industrial process.
  • Cons: Requires preheating and maintaining the battery at a certain temperature.

 

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)

The most widespread technology used in phone and laptop batteries, electric cars and other devices. First commercialised in 1991 by Sony.

  • Pros: Lithium is the second most energetic metal after uranium. Increasingly high top speed and range, no charge memory, fast and slow charging possible.
  • Cons: Weight and sensitivity to external conditions (cold, vibrations). "Liquid" batteries which require close control of the risks of overheating.

 

Lithium-ion is the most widespread EV battery technology in use.
Lithium-ion is the most widespread EV battery technology in use.
Image: Supplied

Two li-Ion technology families dominate the EV market

NMC (Nickel manganese cobalt) with high energy density but at a cost more suited to large vehicles. Cobalt comes mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the conditions for extracting the metal pose strategic and ethical issues.

LFP (lithium iron phosphate)

  • Pros: Eliminates the need for cobalt. More affordable technology suitable for smaller vehicles.
  • Cons: Lower energy density than NMC.

Sodium-ion

  • Pros: Eliminates the need for lithium, nickel or cobalt, metals that are highly sought after, and replaced by aluminium, iron and manganese. Since sodium is much more abundant than lithium, extraction and supply are easier and less expensive. Non-flammable and can withstand up to 50,000 recharge cycles, five to 10 times more than lithium-ion.
  • Cons: Lower energy density and almost non-existent supply of the type of batteries. Interest linked to the price of lithium.

LNMO (lithium nickel manganese oxide)

  • Pros: Eliminates the need for cobalt. Renault argues the technology, which it expects to deliver by 2028, combines the energy density of NMC, the cost and safety of LFP and recharge times of less than 15 minutes.
  • Cons: In development.
Stellantis-backed US startup Lyten, which bought most of the assets of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, claims lithium-sulphur technology has more than twice the energy density of lithium-ion.
Stellantis-backed US startup Lyten, which bought most of the assets of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, claims lithium-sulphur technology has more than twice the energy density of lithium-ion.
Image: Lyten

Lithium-sulphur

  • Pros: Stellantis-backed US startup Lyten, which bought most of the assets of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, claims the technology has more than twice the energy density of lithium-ion. It also eliminates the need for nickel, cobalt and manganese and ensures greater independence since some of the raw materials can be produced locally in North America and Europe.
  • Cons: No deployment before 2028.

Solid-state batteries

A solid electrolyte (polymer, ceramic) replaces the liquid electrolyte of lithium-ion technology.

  • Pros: Higher energy density, lighter and non-flammable.
  • Cons: Under development with no large-scale production yet.

 

READ MORE:

Lyten yet to convince carmakers over Northvolt revival

Silicon Valley startup Lyten will need to convince carmakers it can succeed where bankrupt Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt failed, creating a ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Naacam 2025 | Increased localisation key to motor manufacturing industry growth

TimesLIVE Motoring attended the two-day show which saw 150 exhibitors lining the halls and a packed roster of panel discussions.
Motoring
3 days ago

EU pushes to secure lower US car tariff from August 1

The EU will strive to ensure lower US tariffs apply to its car exports retroactively, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday, as the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Nuro hits $6bn valuation as Uber, Nvidia join $203m funding round

Self-driving vehicle startup Nuro closed its late-stage funding round on Thursday, raising $203m (R3.59bn) at a $6bn (R106.15bn) valuation from new ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Ford South Africa issues new round of safety recalls

It follows a recall last month affecting several models
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Porsche pulls back on battery production as EV growth cools news
  2. REVIEW | Why the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider remains a proven contender Reviews
  3. Mercedes-Benz Pension Trust to sell $346m stake in Nissan Motor news
  4. Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town South Africa
  5. BMW marks 50 years of 3 Series with limited 50 Jahre Edition New Models

Latest Videos

LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah
Congo prosecutor seeks death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila