Startups worldwide are racing to develop new battery technologies using materials such as sodium and sulphur or other innovative chemistries, aiming to cut costs and reduce reliance on some critical minerals to supply electric vehicles (EVs).
China controls 85% of the global battery cell production, and 90% of processing of raw materials used in two lithium-ion variants that dominate today's EV market.
Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components: a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.
As carmakers weigh long-term options, here is a look at the battery types in use or under development:
EV batteries: Competing chemistries and what they mean for drivers
Image: Handout/Stellantis via Getty Images
Startups worldwide are racing to develop new battery technologies using materials such as sodium and sulphur or other innovative chemistries, aiming to cut costs and reduce reliance on some critical minerals to supply electric vehicles (EVs).
China controls 85% of the global battery cell production, and 90% of processing of raw materials used in two lithium-ion variants that dominate today's EV market.
Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components: a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.
As carmakers weigh long-term options, here is a look at the battery types in use or under development:
Lead
Used in existing six and 12 volt batteries to power car starters.
Image: Supplied
Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd)
Rechargeable batteries.
Nickel-metal hydride (Ni-Mh)
Technology used on Toyota's first Prius, a precursor to hybrids, in 1997.
Image: Supplied
Sodium nickel chloride
Has been used on the Venturi Automobiles fleet of the French postal service.
Lithium metal polymer (LMP)
Used in Bolloré Pininfarina BlueCar model and Parisian car-sharing service Autolib but discontinued. Technology used mainly for stationary storage, buses and trams.
Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)
The most widespread technology used in phone and laptop batteries, electric cars and other devices. First commercialised in 1991 by Sony.
Image: Supplied
Two li-Ion technology families dominate the EV market
NMC (Nickel manganese cobalt) with high energy density but at a cost more suited to large vehicles. Cobalt comes mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the conditions for extracting the metal pose strategic and ethical issues.
LFP (lithium iron phosphate)
Sodium-ion
LNMO (lithium nickel manganese oxide)
Image: Lyten
Lithium-sulphur
Solid-state batteries
A solid electrolyte (polymer, ceramic) replaces the liquid electrolyte of lithium-ion technology.
READ MORE:
Lyten yet to convince carmakers over Northvolt revival
Naacam 2025 | Increased localisation key to motor manufacturing industry growth
EU pushes to secure lower US car tariff from August 1
Nuro hits $6bn valuation as Uber, Nvidia join $203m funding round
Ford South Africa issues new round of safety recalls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos