The pension trust of Mercedes-Benz is planning to sell off its roughly $346m (R6.07bn) shareholding in Nissan Motor, a term sheet showed, adding to pressure on the beleaguered Japanese carmaker's share price.
Japan's third-largest carmaker has been hit by US tariffs, restructuring and lower sales volumes that have contributed to a fall in its share price of some 24% since the start of 2025.
The sale indicates investor concern over the prospects for Nissan's turnaround plan that includes shutting production at some plants in Japan and overseas to slash costs and restore profitability.
The shares will be offered at prices ranging between 337.5 and 345 yen per share, which would comprise a discount of between 4.96% and 7.02% compared to the last closing price of 363 yen per share on Monday, the term sheet showed.
The pricing of the sale is set for before the Tokyo Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday and settlement is expected to be on Thursday.
Nissan and Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mercedes-Benz Pension Trust to sell $346m stake in Nissan Motor
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The pension trust of Mercedes-Benz is planning to sell off its roughly $346m (R6.07bn) shareholding in Nissan Motor, a term sheet showed, adding to pressure on the beleaguered Japanese carmaker's share price.
Japan's third-largest carmaker has been hit by US tariffs, restructuring and lower sales volumes that have contributed to a fall in its share price of some 24% since the start of 2025.
The sale indicates investor concern over the prospects for Nissan's turnaround plan that includes shutting production at some plants in Japan and overseas to slash costs and restore profitability.
The shares will be offered at prices ranging between 337.5 and 345 yen per share, which would comprise a discount of between 4.96% and 7.02% compared to the last closing price of 363 yen per share on Monday, the term sheet showed.
The pricing of the sale is set for before the Tokyo Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday and settlement is expected to be on Thursday.
Nissan and Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
READ MORE:
Waymo gets first permit to test autonomous vehicles in New York
Lyten yet to convince carmakers over Northvolt revival
EV batteries: Competing chemistries and what they mean for drivers
Naacam 2025 | Increased localisation key to motor manufacturing industry growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos