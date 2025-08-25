news

Porsche pulls back on battery production as EV growth cools

Another blow to European efforts to challenge Asia's dominance in automotive battery manufacturing

25 August 2025 - 13:53 By Reuters
Hundreds of jobs may be lost as Porsche scraps plans to produce high-performance batteries at its Cellforce unit.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

German carmaker Porsche has scrapped plans to produce high-performance batteries at its Cellforce unit, citing slow demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and changed conditions in China and the US.

The move, which according to a person familiar with the matter will see about 200 of the nearly 300 jobs at the subsidiary cut, is a further blow to European efforts to challenge Asia's dominance in automotive battery manufacturing.

Cellforce will be turned into an independent research and development unit, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Porsche is not pursuing its own battery cell production for reasons of volume and lack of economies of scale,” Oliver Blume, who serves as CEO of both Porsche and majority owner Volkswagen, said on Monday.

The company, which declined to specify cutbacks, said some jobs could potentially move to Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo, and Cellforce's expertise would also benefit V4Smart, the automotive battery unit taken over from Varta earlier this year.

As European carmakers seek to transition to EVs to cut greenhouse gas emissions, hopes within industry and governments to foster a battery supply chain in Europe were frustrated by the collapse of Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt this year.

Porsche said in April it would no longer pursue plans to expand production at Cellforce. It had planned to construct a “start-up factory” in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in 2022, to be followed by a larger second location.

“Due to a lack of volume worldwide, it is not possible to scale up its own production to the planned cost position,” said Michael Steiner, Porsche executive board member for research and development. 

