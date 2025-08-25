news

SVI Engineering adds driver training to B6 armouring package

25 August 2025 - 09:54 By Motoring Staff
The company says the added weight of a fully armoured vehicle requires drivers to adapt their driving style, particularly if they have no prior experience a bullet-resistant car.
Image: Supplied

Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering will include a complimentary driver training course with every purchase of its B6 discreet armouring package.

The company said the added weight of a fully armoured vehicle requires drivers to adapt their driving style, particularly if they have no experience operating a bullet-resistant car.

“Since more new customers are joining the SVI family, we’re including a full day driver training course with the purchase of every B6 discreet armouring package,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.

“The initiative will help new owners to better understand the capabilities of their armoured vehicles, equipping them with the skills to handle, and ultimately escape, potentially hostile situations.”

The training, valued at R3,500, is held at SVI’s Bashewa headquarters outside Pretoria. The programme starts with a theory session on armoured vehicle dynamics before moving to practical exercises on the company’s revamped test track.

Groups are limited to between three and nine participants, giving attendees more individual tuition from instructors who have worked with private clients, security personnel and military teams.
Image: Supplied

Clients complete the driving component in their own armoured vehicles, allowing them to get used to its handling in a controlled environment. Vehicles with four-wheel drive also undergo training on SVI’s dedicated off-road track. The focus is on helping drivers understand how the additional mass affects performance and response.

The course also includes a tour of SVI’s manufacturing facility and runs from 8am to 4pm, with lunch provided. Groups are limited to between three and nine participants, giving attendees more individual tuition from instructors who have worked with private clients, security personnel and military teams.

SVI Engineering’s B6 discreet armouring package is available for popular vehicles including the Ford Ranger, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Nissan Patrol. 

