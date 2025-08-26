South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement on Tuesday it is increasing its US investment to $26bn (R457.46bn) from a previously planned $21bn (R369.50bn).
Hyundai Motor Group added it will establish a state-of-the-art robotics facility with an annual capacity of 30,000 units in the US.
Hyundai Motor Group increases US investment to $26bn
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
