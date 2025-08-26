news

Hyundai Motor Group increases US investment to $26bn

26 August 2025 - 09:01 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group is increasing its US investment.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group is increasing its US investment.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement on Tuesday it is increasing its US investment to $26bn (R457.46bn) from a previously planned $21bn (R369.50bn).

Hyundai Motor Group added it will establish a state-of-the-art robotics facility with an annual capacity of 30,000 units in the US.

READ MORE:

Porsche pulls back on battery production as EV growth cools

German carmaker Porsche has scrapped plans to produce high-performance batteries at its Cellforce unit, citing slow demand for electric vehicles and ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz Pension Trust to sell $346m stake in Nissan Motor

The pension trust of Mercedes-Benz is planning to sell off its roughly $346m (R6.07bn) shareholding in Nissan Motor, a term sheet showed, adding to ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Waymo gets first permit to test autonomous vehicles in New York

Alphabet's robotaxi unit Waymo has received its first permit to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in New York City with a trained specialist ...
Motoring
1 day ago

EV batteries: Competing chemistries and what they mean for drivers

As carmakers weigh long-term options, here is a look at the battery types in use or under development.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town South Africa
  2. New VW Tayron goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  3. Cadillac to name Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas as its 2026 F1 drivers Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | MG Cyberster delivers supercar thrills on a budget Reviews
  5. Stellantis extends furlough scheme at Italian plant on weak demand, tariffs news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees