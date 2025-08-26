news

Stellantis extends furlough scheme at Italian plant on weak demand, tariffs

26 August 2025 - 09:01 By Reuters
Termoli, in southern Italy, makes petrol engines for the group.
Image: Stellantis

Carmaker Stellantis on Monday agreed to a scheme with unions allowing it to place the more than 1,800 workers at its Termoli plant in southern Italy on reduced hours due to a weak market outlook.

The Uilm union, one of those involved in the agreement, also cited the impact of US tariffs as a factor.

As part of the scheme, which will run for 12 months from September 1, the carmaker can put Termoli's workers on furlough for up to 80% of their total contractual hours in the period. It replaces a previous scheme, which expired this month but affected only about  900 workers.

A spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed the agreement was signed on Monday, without giving further details.

Termoli makes petrol engines for the group.

A soft car market, especially in Europe, and the long time until the introduction of new models and parts makes the outlook uncertain for the plant, said Francesco Guida of Uilm.

Guida said one of the engines made in Termoli, the production of which involves 500 workers, had until also been shipped to the US to be fitted on the Jeep Compass SUV assembled there and is subject to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"This will definitely have an impact on activity in Termoli," he said.

Stellantis earlier this year assigned to Termoli the production of dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles, but that is not scheduled to start before next year.

Termoli had been also earmarked by the Stellantis-backed ACC joint venture for the creation of one of its three European electric vehicle battery-making hubs, but the plan was officially paused last year.

