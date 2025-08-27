EU auto groups press for change to 'no longer feasible' car CO2 emission targets for 2035

European Union (EU) targets to cut CO 2 emissions from vehicles, including a 100% reduction for cars by 2035, are no longer feasible, the heads of the European automobile manufacturers' and automotive suppliers' associations said on Wednesday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to host automotive sector executives on September 12 to discuss the future of the sector, which is facing twin threats of Chinese competition in electric vehicles (EVs) and US tariffs.

In a letter to Von der Leyen, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and Matthias Zink, CEO of powertrain and chassis at Schaeffler AG, said they were committed to achieving the EU's net zero goal in 2050.

However, they said EU manufacturers now faced near-total dependency on Asia for batteries, as well as uneven charging infrastructure, higher manufacturing costs and US tariffs.