Nissan ends production of R35 GT-R after 18 years

Nissan has built the last R35 GT-R, drawing the curtain on an 18-year production run for one of the brand’s most celebrated performance cars. The last market where the model remained on sale was Japan, and with assembly there now complete, the R35 era is over.
Unveiled in 2007, the R35 (AKA Godzilla) quickly earned a reputation as a giant-killer in the world of high performance sports cars. Over nearly two decades, about 48,000 examples were produced at Nissan’s Tochigi plant, 100km north of Tokyo.
Workers gathered at the factory this week to watch the last car come off the line: a luxurious Premium edition T Spec finished in Midnight Purple that will be delivered to a customer in Japan.
From the outset, Nissan positioned the R35 as more than just a track machine. Engineers wanted it to combine supercar performance with the comfort and refinement of a grand tourer, creating a car that could be lived with every day but still carry the racing DNA implied in the “R” of GT-R.
“After 18 remarkable years, the R35 GT-R has left an enduring mark on the automotive history,” said Nissan president and CEO Ivan Espinosa.
“Its legacy is a testament to the passion of our team and the loyalty of our customers around the globe. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey. To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this is not a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it is our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return.”
