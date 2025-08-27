Yangwang U9 Track Edition sets new global EV speed record

Yangwang, the premium sub-brand of Chinese carmaker BYD, has set a new global electric vehicle top-speed record of 472.41km/h.
Yangwang, the premium sub-brand of Chinese carmaker BYD, has set a new global electric vehicle top-speed record of 472.41km/h.
The feat was achieved on August 8 at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany with the brand’s U9 Track Edition supercar, making it the world’s fastest EV ahead of the Rimac Nevera R (431.30km/h) and Aspark Owl (437.74km/h).
Built on the same e4 Platform and DiSus-X body control system as the standard U9 on sale in China, the Track Edition introduces several upgrades, including what Yangwang said is the world’s first mass-produced 1,200-volt vehicle platform and a thermal management system developed to work under extreme driving conditions.
At the heart of the electric sports car is a sophisticated quad-motor set-up, with each unit delivering 555kW. Together they produce more than 2,206kW, giving the U9 a power-to-weight ratio of 895kW per tonne. The system can adjust torque at each wheel more than 100 times per second, which Yangwang said helps maintain stability and traction even when travelling at very high velocities.
Image: Supplied
The DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System complements this by adjusting suspension settings independently at each corner of the car, suppressing pitch and roll while optimising tyre grip. According to Yangwang, the architecture allows the U9 to combine safety with performance in a way not seen in traditional supercars.
Aerodynamic features from the standard U9 are carried over, with the addition of an optional carbon fibre front splitter. The Track Edition also runs on new semi-slick tyres specially developed in collaboration with Giti Tire. They feature a bespoke compound and tread pattern, and unique knurling treatment on the wheel rim interface to reduce slippage under hard acceleration and braking.
“Last year, I thought I had peaked,” said German professional driver Marc Basseng, who previously set the global EV speed record in 2024.
“I never expected to break my own record so soon, but here we are, at the same track, with new technologies that have made it possible.”
