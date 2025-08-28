news

Toyota reports seventh month of global sales gains

28 August 2025 - 08:33 By Reuters
The company's worldwide sales rose 4.8% year-on-year to 899,449 vehicles in July, a record for that month.

Image: SOE ZEYA TUN

Toyota's global sales rose in July for a seventh consecutive month, anchored by robust demand in North America and strong performance of hybrid and new electric models in China, the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday.

The company's worldwide sales rose 4.8% year on year to 899,449 vehicles in July, a record for that month.

Toyota, the world's largest carmaker, saw global vehicle production rise 5.3% in July, its second consecutive monthly increase and a record for the month, driven by strong demand in North America and China.

The production and sales figures include Toyota's luxury Lexus brand.

