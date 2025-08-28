news

Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records

Seventeen drivers, including F1’s George Russell, drive flat-out for more than 40,000km over seven days

29 August 2025 - 09:58
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Concept AMG GTXX previews the electric direction of future models.
Image: Supplied

A pair of AMG GT XXs, the new electric concept car unveiled by the German brand a few weeks ago, have set 25 long-distance records.

The pair covered 40,075km on the Nardò test track, running at 300km/h for seven days, 13 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds.

The record-setting Mercedes-AMG GT XXs were driven by a team of 17 drivers who rotated in two-hour shifts, including Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver George Russell. 

The new drivetrain being studied in the endurance test consists of a trio of axial flux motors and direct-cooled battery technologies the company says will debut with a new high-performance AMG four-door saloon and SUV running on the AMG.EA architecture.

Axial-flux motors offer an unparalleled mix of power density, size and weight. They are manufactured by the newly established subsidiary YASA. 

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver George Russell is among 17 drivers who had a driving stint.
Image: Supplied

The motors are powered by a new, in-house built AMG high-voltage battery with demand-based and direct liquid cooling managed by a central coolant hub which precisely supplies targeted cooling needs for various components and at varied temperatures, all at once.

The broader task for the concept AMG GTXX is to help engineers refine and define AMG’s electric high-performance future.

Aerodynamics also play a role, thus the Airpanel air control system from the AMG GT was further developed, including the optimisation of aero-mirrors, the extended diffuser and rear spoiler lip to give the car a drag coefficient value of only 0.19. 

All the elements mentioned had a direct effect on successes of the record-breaking endurance test, including the rapid Alpitronic charging stations used.

Alpitronic's rapid charging stations can serve a 300km range in just eight minutes.
Image: Supplied

The Italian start-up’s ultra-fast DC chargers have a range of power outputs, from 300kW up to 1,000kW, achieving an estimated 300km of range in under eight minutes for compatible vehicles. This collaboration will provide a premium charging experience for the full-electric AMG owners.

Fun bits being developed to enhance the AMG driving experience of the future include a helmet with augmented reality navigation.

The helmet, developed in conjunction with Aegis Rider Helmets and integrated with a Hans (head and neck support) safety system, blends vehicle and track information into the field of vision in real time, allowing the driver to keep eyes on the track.

The displays supplement the information on the screens in the vehicle such as the battery charge level, speed, lap counter and the function selected via the steering wheel buttons. 

