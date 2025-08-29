The impact of removing industrial goods tariffs may in fact be modest, with two-thirds tariff-free. The average EU rate for US goods is 1.35%, according to economic think tank Bruegel, though the EU does charge 10% for cars.
The EU proposals also include farm produce concessions, such as zero tariffs on potatoes, reduced rates for tomatoes and quotas with zero or low tariffs for pork, cocoa and pizza.
It has excluded beef, poultry, rice and ethanol.
"We are protecting our defensive interests there. What we are giving are commitments that are certainly meaningful, but at the same time I would observe they are not very costly for us today," a commission official said, adding other G7 countries had liberalised trade with the EU.
The EU's legislative proposal will need to be approved by most of the EU's 27 members and by the European Parliament, which could take several weeks.
Proponents of the deal recognise increased US tariffs remain, but point to a unique arrangement for the EU whereby pre-existing US duties, such as 2.5% for cars and up to 20% for cheeses, are not added to the broad 15% rate.
Some products, including aircraft, cork and generic drugs, are exempt from the 15% tariff, but steel, aluminium and copper are stuck at 50%.
The agreement makes little mention of digital services. However, Trump on Monday threatened additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes or regulations.
EU to scrap tariffs on US goods to pave way for lower car duties
European car sales rise again in July as BYD stays ahead of Tesla
