Ford recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over brake fluid leak

29 August 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
Ford is recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles in the US over a brake fluid leak issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.
Image: wirojsid / 123rf

Ford is recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles in the US over a brake fluid leak issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

A ruptured hose in the brake system might cause fluid to leak, lengthening stopping distances, which increases the risk of a crash, the report said.

Ford said it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

The recall includes Ford's SUV Edge, model years 2015 to 2018, and its mid-size luxury vehicle, Lincoln MKX, from 2016 to 2018. The NHTSA estimated 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

Separately, Ford is also recalling more than 213,000 vehicles over faulty tail lights and 100,900 vehicles due to the risk of a tear in the airbag when deployed, according to the auto safety body.

