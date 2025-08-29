news

Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa

Imports are undercutting prices and demand for SA-made vehicles while export demand is also under pressure

29 August 2025 - 11:41 By David Furlonger

In a further blow to the crisis-hit South African motor industry, US-owned Ford Southern Africa has confirmed plans to retrench hundreds of workers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa news
  2. iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento Reviews
  4. Province wins interdict to curb deadly taxi feud over routes in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records news

Latest Videos

Video shows major Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine
2025 Kia Sorento