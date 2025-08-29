news

Lotus to cut 550 UK jobs as global car market faces uncertainty

29 August 2025 - 09:08 By Reuters
Britain-based sportscar company Lotus said on Thursday it plans to reduce up to 550 roles in its business, months after denying reports of closure of a factory in eastern England.
Britain-based sports car company Lotus said on Thursday it plans to reduce up to 550 roles in its business, months after denying reports of closure of a factory in eastern England.

The company, which is majority owned by China's Geely, said the restructuring plan followed a review of its business objectives in line with market conditions.

Carmakers around the world have seen widespread uncertainties in the sector as rapid changes in global policies have resulted in companies incurring billions in costs.

“We believe [the restructuring proposal] is necessary to secure a sustainable future for the company in today's rapidly evolving automotive environment,” Lotus said.

Under the proposal, the company plans to increase integration globally in the wider Lotus group, while exploring opportunities to diversify its business model, including through third-party manufacturing.

