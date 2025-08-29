news

Stellantis extends reduced working hours at Turin car plant

29 August 2025 - 08:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis is betting on the hybrid version of the Fiat 500 city car to revive the Mirafiori site, with production expected to start in November.
Stellantis is betting on the hybrid version of the Fiat 500 city car to revive the Mirafiori site, with production expected to start in November.
Image: Supplied

Carmaker Stellantis on Thursday signed a deal with unions to extend for five months a reduced working hours scheme for workers at its historic Mirafiori plant in northern Italy.

The agreement, allowing the company to trim labour costs at a time of soft demand for cars it makes in Italy, mirrors others signed for other Italian factories this month.

Workers on reduced hours face a temporary cut in their salaries. The latest agreement for Mirafiori covers the period from September 1 to January 31, Stellantis said.

Mirafiori is in Turin, the birthplace of Stellantis' Italian brand Fiat. Once one of Europe's largest car factories, it has long been in decline.

Stellantis is betting on the hybrid version of the Fiat 500 city car to revive the site, with production expected to start in November.

Gianni Mannori of the Fiom-CGIL trade union called on the company to "quickly assign another model" to Mirafiori to sustain its activity.

Stellantis, born in 2021 from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot parent PSA, last year saw its Italian car production slide to the lowest level in almost 70 years.

READ MORE:

New Kredo Mobility service lets buyers check if a car was written off

It helps fight the problem of repaired vehicles being sold without disclosing their accident history.
Motoring
1 day ago

European car sales rise again in July as BYD stays ahead of Tesla

New car sales in Europe rose 5.9% in July as a jump in Germany outweighed drops in Britain, France and Italy, European Automobile Manufacturers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota reports seventh month of global sales gains

Toyota's global sales rose in July for a seventh consecutive month, anchored by robust demand in North America and strong performance of hybrid and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection

A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has been snapped up by an ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa news
  2. iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento Reviews
  4. Province wins interdict to curb deadly taxi feud over routes in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records news

Latest Videos

Video shows major Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine
2025 Kia Sorento