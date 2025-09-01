news

Bonite van der Merwe to lead Mazda SA

She replaces Craig Roberts at the helm of the Japanese brand

01 September 2025 - 12:37 By Motor News Reporter
Bonite van der Merwe.
Image: Supplied

Mazda Southern Africa has announced that Craig Roberts is leaving after eight years as MD of the importer. He leaves to take up a business opportunity in a non-automotive industry.

He will be replaced by Bonite van der Merwe, head of operations, sales and service, effective from October 1.

Van der Merwe, a chartered accountant, has been a member of Mazda’s management team for 11 years, previously serving as finance manager and head of finance and corporate affairs. She has been with Mazda Southern Africa since it split from Ford in 2014 and became an independent company.

“Bonite is ideally positioned to assume the leadership role for Mazda in South Africa,” Roberts said.

“Experience in all areas of the Mazda SA business as well as a strong commitment to Mazda’s customer-centric values will stand her in good stead to lead Mazda’s business in the South African market.”

Craig Roberts leaves Mazda Southern Africa after eight years at the helm.
Image: Supplied

Mazda recently quelled rumours it was quitting South Africa due to the brand losing market share, particularly to budget-priced rivals from China and India, after it positioned itself as a more premium brand in a price-sensitive market.

In January Mazda announced it was considering four new models for local launch:

  • the CX-80 premium seven-seater plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV);
  • the new CX-5;
  • the electrically powered Mazda 6e; and
  • the CX-60 PHEV. 

More details of the new cars, including launch dates and pricing, will be shared closer to the time.

