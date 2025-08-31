news

NEWS

Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions

The STS Tech Group provides bespoke electric car solutions for private and corporate clients

01 September 2025 - 17:46 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

STS Tech Group, based in Cape Town, has unveiled a tailor-made electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, Smart EV, designed to boost charging speeds and capacity by up to 300% amid grid outages.

A provider of smart energy and security systems, including South Africa's first floating solar plant station installed in Franschhoek in 2019, STS said Smart EV will keep public transport systems running during load-shedding and under virtually any weather conditions. 

“This specific project involved increasing the City of Cape Town’s supply from 1MW to 3MW, redesigning the infrastructure and metering on site, with new EV chargers monitored through smart systems controlled to not charge during peak times and to manage the load to prevent any large demand peaks during charging,” said Michael Leighton, Smart EV’s chief technical officer.

During daytime charging, the chargers use energy produced from the on-site solar.” 

These solutions can be tailored to any individual, business and budget, he said.

The process starts with consultation and a site evaluation, followed by a feasibility study and engagement with regulatory bodies. The company designs and engineers bespoke charging solutions that integrate with renewable energy sources such as solar and battery storage.

This end-to-end approach is aimed at a variety of clients, including private homes or fleet operators.

MORE:

Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records

A pair of AMG GT XXs, the new electric concept car unveiled by the German brand a few weeks ago, have set 25 long-distance records.
Motoring
3 days ago

The Mini Countryman SE is cute, connected and fun to drive

Looking back on six months with the Mini Countryman SE.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Ola Kaellenius calls for ‘reality check’, slams EU combustion engine ban

The CEO of Mercedes-Benz criticised the EU's plan to ban CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035 in a media interview on Monday, joining a chorus of voices ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

How electric vehicles are redefining the humble padstal

Just off the N12, outside Wolmaransstad between Joburg and Kimberley in North West province, sits an unassuming charging spot, industrial in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

DBSA is investing R100m in EV charging stations

The funding will enable the rollout of the charging stations every 150km along national roads.
Motoring
3 months ago

BP to offer more services at petrol stations

BP South Africa has embarked on a countrywide refurbishment of its petrol stations and will add 40 new outlets that will offer more services and ...
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists to benefit from fuel price reduction in September news
  2. Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions news
  3. Robert Gwerengwe succeeds Ghana Msibi as WesBank CEO news
  4. These were SA's top brands as new-car sales hit 10-year high news
  5. Another safety recall for Fords in SA Motorsport

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...