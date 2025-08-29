NEWS
Ferrari Daytona SP3 test mule sold to collector
Prototype is unlicensed for use on roads, but it is a pedigreed collectible
01 September 2025 - 08:28
Ferrari first established a special sales unit a decade ago, focusing on the selling of its prototype models to clients. Instead of being discarded, Ferrari prototypes are sold to collectors who have taken interest in the unusable cars, as shown by the recent purchase of a development Daytona SP3...
