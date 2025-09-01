news

Motorists to benefit from fuel price reduction in September

Prices of petrol and diesel will dip on Wednesday thanks to reduction in crude oil price and slightly strengthened rand

01 September 2025 - 18:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Owners of diesel vehicles will experience the biggest saving.
Owners of diesel vehicles will experience the biggest saving.
Image: Supplied

There is good news for motorists this week with price reductions for all grades of petrol and diesel.

From midnight on Tuesday, the fuel prices for September 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

• Petrol 93 and 95: 4c/l decrease;

• Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 56c/l decrease;

• Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 57c/l decrease;

• Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 37c/l decrease.

Petroleum and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe attributed the reductions to the average Brent Crude oil price reducing from $69.06 to $67.01 during the period under review. The main contributing factors were increasing production by Opec+ and non-Opec producers, slower global economic growth outlook as well as uncertain trade tariffs.

The rand appreciated slightly against the US dollar, from 17.76 to 17.73, which cushioned the prices by close to R2 a litre on all products.

From Wednesday September 3, the prices per litre will be:

INLAND

• 93 unleaded — R21.47

• 95 unleaded — R21.55

• Diesel 0.05% — R19.44

• Diesel 0.005% — R19.47

 

COAST

• 93 unleaded — R20.68

• 95 unleaded — R20.72

• Diesel 0.05% — R18.61

• Diesel 0.005% — R18.71

 

READ MORE

Another safety recall for Fords in SA

Airbag and fuel pump issues have been identified in 338 vehicles in Southern Africa
Motoring
3 hours ago

VW planning to launch most powerful Golf R yet

The all-wheel drive performance hatch will reputedly borrow the RS3’s engine
Motoring
5 days ago

Nine things we've learnt about the Ford Ranger Raptor over 9,000km

After four months of living with it, we discover there is more to Ford’s burly bakkie than raw power
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists to benefit from fuel price reduction in September news
  2. Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions news
  3. Robert Gwerengwe succeeds Ghana Msibi as WesBank CEO news
  4. These were SA's top brands as new-car sales hit 10-year high news
  5. Another safety recall for Fords in SA Motorsport

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...