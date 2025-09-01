news

Robert Gwerengwe succeeds Ghana Msibi as WesBank CEO

He moves from DirectAxis to take over at South Africa's largest provider of loans for cars

01 September 2025 - 16:37 By Motor News Reporter
Newly appointed Wesbank CEO Robert Gwerengwe.
Image: Supplied

WesBank has announced the appointment of Robert Gwerengwe as CEO, effective from September 1, succeeding Ghana Msibi who has been appointed FNB Business CEO.

Gwerengwe moves from a leading role at DirectAxis, the direct-to-consumer insurance brokerage subsidiary of FirstRand Bank, to the vehicle and asset finance division. He has more than 19 years' experience in the group. 

WesBank said it has shown its commitment to integrating its executive succession planning into its growth strategy by developing a pool of talent to lead the business into the future. 

“I’m honoured to be joining WesBank at this crucial time for the automotive and vehicle finance sector as it navigates changing consumer demand and transitions to a sustainable model, driven by global environmental, social and governance principles,” said the new CEO, who holds a Quantic school of business MBA.

Gwerengwe also holds a BCom in finance and computer science from Rhodes University and a postgraduate diploma in management from the University of Cape Town, with experience in various executive roles including at MotoNovo in the UK, driving customer-centric innovations, overseeing strategy, financial performance and growth.

“I will work with the excellent team at WesBank to continue providing finance solutions and fostering partnerships in the automotive industry that add value for individuals and businesses,” Gwerengwe said.

