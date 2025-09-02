Mazda Fan Festa 2025 heads to Fuji Speedway

Mazda’s annual Fan Festa returns to Fuji Speedway from October 4-5, bringing together lovers of the marque for a weekend of racing, car displays and interactive experiences.

On the track, visitors can see iconic Mazda race cars in action, including the fire-spitting rotary-powered 1991 Le Mans-winning 787B. For the first time, the Mazda Media MX-5 Endurance Race will take place during Fan Festa. This long-running event, now in its 35th year, sees journalists and media personalities compete in identical MX-5 race cars.