Mazda Fan Festa 2025 heads to Fuji Speedway
Mazda’s annual Fan Festa returns to Fuji Speedway from October 4-5, bringing together lovers of the marque for a weekend of racing, car displays and interactive experiences.
On the track, visitors can see iconic Mazda race cars in action, including the fire-spitting rotary-powered 1991 Le Mans-winning 787B. For the first time, the Mazda Media MX-5 Endurance Race will take place during Fan Festa. This long-running event, now in its 35th year, sees journalists and media personalities compete in identical MX-5 race cars.
Off the track, the event offers plenty for fans and families. Attendees can join fan meetups, speak directly with Mazda developers and enjoy various motorsport showcases. New for 2025 are multisensory experiences that give insight into Mazda’s development and manufacturing processes, including programming workshops and vehicle planning simulations. There’s also a technology showcase, food outlets and merchandise stores.
Other highlights include Round 5 of the Mazda Fan Endurance Race Series ‘Shizuoka’, a parade giving owners a chance to lap Fuji Speedway in their own Mazdas, and a ‘circuit safari’ with bus rides around the track. Historic race cars and Mazda Spirit Racing’s Super Taikyu Series entries will also be on display, while a virtual racing zone lets visitors compete digitally.
Set against the backdrop of Japan’s majestic Mount Fuji, Mazda Fan Festa 2025 offers fans a chance to explore the brand’s history, products and rich motorsport heritage.