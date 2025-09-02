news

These were SA's best-selling cars in August

Young buyers are driving growth amid enhanced affordability

02 September 2025 - 12:27 By Denis Droppa
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Affordability in a sweet spot of between R350,000 and R400,000 is driving market activity.
Image: Supplied

Sales of new vehicles in South Africa grew for the 11th consecutive month in August and hit a 10-year high.

For the second consecutive month sales exceeded 50,000 units, with 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles leaving showrooms in August — an increase of 18.7% from the 43,692 units sold in August 2024.

It was the largest sales month since September 2015, said Ryan Seele, executive member of the National Automobile Dealers Association, commenting on the August sales figures industry body Naamsa released on Monday.

“The new vehicle market’s performance has enabled year-to-date sales to remain in double-digit growth territory, the market up 14.5% for the first eight months of the year,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank. 

“The market has been driven by demand for passenger cars and dominated by two leading brands that enjoyed a combined market share of 38.2% during August.”

More favourable economic conditions are improving consumer and business sentiment, driven by lower interest rates, mixed savings in the fuel price and lower inflation alleviating pressure on household budgets.

“This is freeing the pent-up demand that has been in the market as evidenced by application volumes. Slowly, consumers and businesses are freeing disposable budget that is enabling overdue replacement or allowing solutions to changing mobility needs in the lives of South Africans.”

Gaoaketse said household budgets remain under strain and affordability in a sweet spot of between R350,000 and R400,000, according to the bank’s average deal size, was driving market activity. 

2,101 Suzuki Swift models found homes in August.
Image: Supplied

Millennials are driving the market, with young people under the age of 35 accounting for 45% of WesBank’s customer base.

“This drives a certain level of earnings and contributes to the affordability dynamics of the market that is also extending towards the maximum contract term to lower monthly premiums,” he said. WesBank’s average contract period for new cars was 72 months during July and 76 months for pre-owned vehicles.

Passenger cars accounted for 71.2% of the market in August, the segment up 22.5% to 36,914 units compared with August 2024, and the highest figure since September 2015. Light commercial vehicles accounted for 23.8%, increasing 15.1% to 12,326 units.

Toyota retained its place as South Africa's most popular brand ahead of Suzuki, Volkswagen and Hyundai, with the Hilux and Corolla Cross, respectively, the best selling light commercial vehicle and passenger car.

Two locally produced vehicles in the affordable passenger car segment, the Toyota Corolla Cross and the VW Vivo, were the best-selling passenger cars for the month, each selling more than 2,000 units.

“This demonstrates that South African consumers continue to show strong demand for locally built vehicles, even amid the influx of lower-priced imports entering the market,” said Seele.

“The official results could have been higher if more of the newer Chinese brands had reported sales figures. One addition this month was MG, which retailed 443 vehicles.”

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro was SA's most popular Chinese vehicle in August.
Image: Supplied

TOP 40 SELLERS AUGUST 2025

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,325
  2. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,743
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 2,314
  4. Suzuki Swift — 2,101
  5. Ford Ranger — 2,066
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,778
  7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,339
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,270
  9. Suzuki Fronx — 1,210
  10. Toyota Starlet — 1,160
  11. Haval Jolion — 1,123
  12. Suzuki Ertiga — 1,055
  13. Toyota Vitz — 885
  14. Toyota Fortuner — 789
  15. Toyota Rumion — 772
  16. VW Polo — 763
  17. Toyota Starlet Cross — 755
  18. Kia Sonet — 752
  19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 675
  20. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 634
  21. Nissan Magnite — 605
  22. VW T-Cross — 602
  23. Toyota Hiace — 577
  24. Renault Kwid — 562
  25. GWM P-Series — 557
  26. Mahindra XUV 3XO — 540
  27. Omoda C5 — 538
  28. Haval H6 — 511
  29. Suzuki Baleno — 500
  30. Jetour Dashing — 495
  31. Hyundai Exter — 458
  32. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 446
  33. Suzuki S-Presso — 433
  34. Renault Triber — 421
  35. VW Amarok — 359
  36. Citroën C3 — 351
  37. Nissan Navara — 333
  38. VW Polo Sedan — 333
  39. Renault Kiger — 327
  40. Suzuki Jimny — 326

Source: Lightstone/Naamsa

