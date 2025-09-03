news

Tariff costs push Polestar to deeper quarterly loss

Like many EV startups, the company is scrambling to stay afloat

03 September 2025 - 16:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US trade tariffs on global trading partners have hit the automotive industry hard, with carmakers including Polestar scrambling to adjust supply chains and shift manufacturing to mitigate the impact.
US trade tariffs on global trading partners have hit the automotive industry hard, with carmakers including Polestar scrambling to adjust supply chains and shift manufacturing to mitigate the impact.
Image: Supplied

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar reported a wider loss for the second quarter on Wednesday, after tariffs and intensifying price pressure led to an impairment charge of its Polestar 3, sending its US-listed shares down 11%.

US trade tariffs on global trading partners have hit the automotive industry hard, with carmakers including Polestar scrambling to adjust supply chains and shift manufacturing to mitigate the impact.

Polestar reported a net loss of $1.03bn (R18.17bn) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $268m (R4.72bn) a year earlier.

The company slashed the recoverable value of the Polestar 3 to $25m (R440.7m), leading to a $739m (R13.03bn) impairment charge.

Sweden-based Volvo Cars, which produces the Polestar 3 in its South Carolina factory, also booked a similar impairment charge in the second quarter related to its ES90 and EX90 due to tariffs and launch delays.

“We will not grow in the US at any cost, because the financial exposure is then too high,” Polestar said in a post-earnings call.

Polestar 3 sets Guinness World Record for longest electric SUV range

The Polestar 3 has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric SUV on a single charge, covering 935.44km in a single trip.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

The company added that 77% of its sales were generated from Europe, while 8% came from the US in the first half of this year.

Like many other EV startups, Polestar has burnt through significant amounts of cash in its push to achieve scale and consistently faced challenges managing its liquidity as well as debt levels.

The company initially aimed to reach cash flow break-even by 2025 but adjusted it in January to 2027, before suspending its forecast due to the uncertainty brought on by tariffs.

While it has long risked breaching certain debt covenants, the company repeatedly negotiated amendments with its lenders and said it had agreed with creditors to revise some of the covenants to remain compliant in the second half of the year.

Polestar also said it had handed over 177 cars as collateral, as part of a financing deal.

While a number of startups — including Fisker, Lordstown and Arrival — have gone under after running out of funds, a few have backers willing to continue funding loss-making operations.

VinFast's founder has kept the Vietnamese EV maker going as it tries to break even by the end of 2026, while Lucid has received about $8bn (R141.10bn) in investments from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen's $5.8bn (R102.30bn) investment in Rivian has been seen as a lifeline for the US startup.

Polestar secured a $200m (R3.53bn) equity investment from Geely owner Li Shufu through PSD Investment in June.

READ MORE:

Hyundai union launches strikes over wages, working hours

The union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor will stage partial strikes over three days this week at plants across South Korea in a push for ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Mazda Fan Festa 2025 heads to Fuji Speedway

Mazda’s annual Fan Festa returns to Fuji Speedway from October 4-5, bringing together enthusiasts of the marque for a weekend of racing, car displays ...
Motoring
1 day ago

These were SA's best-selling cars in August

Sales of new vehicles in SA grew for the 11th consecutive month in August and hit a 10-year high.
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi considers record 2-million car sales target in strategy revamp

Volkswagen's Audi could target long-term annual sales of at least 2-million cars, up a fifth from 2024, under a new strategy the premium brand is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari chasing first win of the season at Italy's 'Temple of Speed' Motorsport
  2. Five killed as minibus taxi overturns on N1 near Allandale Road off-ramp South Africa
  3. New Audi Concept C hints at the all-electric TT of the future New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Alcazar Reviews
  5. Tariff costs push Polestar to deeper quarterly loss news

Latest Videos

Trump says Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama: 'Rocket city'
2025 Hyundai Alcazar